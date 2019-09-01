New Porsche Taycan Can Produce “Well Over” 700 HP (522 kW)

The 4th of September will be a special day for Porsche as they will be unveiling their first-ever fully electric car known as the Taycan.

This may easily be the most anticipated car debut of the year and it will certainly mark a new era for Porsche.

Autocar has published an early review, giving readers a small taste of what’s to come in the electric sedan. The publication has confirmed that the two Taycan models that are really worth looking forward to are the Turbo and the Turbo S.

Both the Turbo and the Turbo S have 90kWh battery power and standard power outputs are “substantially in excess” of 600 hp (447 kW). The Turbo S variant will feature ceramic brakes, a stiffer suspension setup, a standard four-wheel steering system and large 21-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance tires. Both models will feature an over-boost function which lasts 2.5 seconds and when activated, the Turbo S will produce a combined output of “well over” 700 hp (522 kW) and 1,017 Nm of torque.

To no surprise, the batteries in the electric car result in it weighing around 2.25 tonnes but the publication has mentioned that it is “blindingly quick”.

We simply cannot wait to see the final product revealed next week and of course some official performance figures to go with it.