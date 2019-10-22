NewsSouth Africa

Bentley Flying Spur Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Bentley revealed the all-new Flying Spur in June this year as the fastest production sedan but when will we see it locally and how much will it cost?

Related Posts

Arden Bentley AB III Gives Continental GT A Lot More Width

Biggest Bentley Gathering Ever Sees 1,321 Cars At Salon…

The luxury sedan is set to arrive in South Africa in the second quarter of next year with a starting price of R3,750,000.

Despite a curb weight of 2,436 kg, the Bentley Flying Spur is able to scoot to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and run all the way to a top speed of 333 km/h.

This is all thanks to their trusty 6.0-litre, twin-turbo W12 engine that delivers 626 horsepower (467 kW) and 900 Nm of torque.

You might also like
News

Arden Bentley AB III Gives Continental GT A Lot More Width

News

Biggest Bentley Gathering Ever Sees 1,321 Cars At Salon Privé

News

Wheelsandmore Wakes Bentley Continental GT To 784 HP (584 kW)

Crash

Boy Racer Smashes Into McLaren, Bentley, Porshe and 8 Other Cars in London

News

Bentley Not Looking At Any Other SUVs For Now

News

Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept Revealed Packing 1,500 Nm

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us