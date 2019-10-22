Bentley Flying Spur Pricing for South Africa

Bentley revealed the all-new Flying Spur in June this year as the fastest production sedan but when will we see it locally and how much will it cost?

The luxury sedan is set to arrive in South Africa in the second quarter of next year with a starting price of R3,750,000.

Despite a curb weight of 2,436 kg, the Bentley Flying Spur is able to scoot to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and run all the way to a top speed of 333 km/h.

This is all thanks to their trusty 6.0-litre, twin-turbo W12 engine that delivers 626 horsepower (467 kW) and 900 Nm of torque.