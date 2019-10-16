BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Is Official With M235i xDrive Packing 225 kW

After being spied testing many manu times, the covers have come off the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Cosmetically it looks like a shrunken, stubby version of the very elegant 8 Series Gran Coupe and the views online are polarizing at best. We will hold judgement until seeing it in person but it does look a little bit awkward.

One diesel engine and two petrol engines will be available straight away. The BMW 218i uses a three-cylinder petrol engine with 138 hp (103 kW), a four-cylinder model, with 188 hp (140 kW), will be available in the BMW 220d. Finally, the range-topping BMW M235i xDrive will use a 302 hp (225 kW), four-cylinder engine.

The power is relayed with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is an option while the eight-speed transmission is reserved for the diesel and the M235i xDrive.

In terms of performance, the 218i hits 100 km/h in 8.7 seconds, the M235i xDrive in 4.9 seconds and the 220d in 7.5 seconds.

The BMW M235i xDrive adds a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential, M Sport steering and M Sport brakes. Three different suspension setups are on offer, tailored to each model. M Sport suspension reduces the ride height by 10 mm while the Adaptive suspension option includes variable damper controls.

The interior is pretty typical BMW, but they have given it some flair in the form of ambient lighting. There are sections of the dash and doors that have cross-hatched patterns that emit whatever color of light you prefer. The car also comes standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. It can be augmented with an optional 10.25-inch instrument display, which would replace the standard physical dials and an optional 9.2-inch colour head-up display.

As you will see in the second gallery below, these new fresh-faced four-doors can be kitted with M Performance parts too. A number of individual options enable the customer to enhance the exterior of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to give it even more dynamic looks. It starts with the M rear spoiler in high-gloss black and continues with the high-gloss black model inscriptions and a carbon fibre diffuser. The sound department is also enhanced by M Performance stainless steel tailpipe finishers with titanium outer pipe.

Inside you can get the M Performance steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara.

There are a handful of M Performance style wheels and of course, you can add the M Performance brakes which sport the red calipers.