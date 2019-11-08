2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S To Pack A Whopping 641 HP (478 kW)

If you have been in a Porsche 911 Turbo S (991.2), you will know it is one of the quickest supercars you can buy but next year, things are about to get even more rapid when the 992 Turbo S launches.

According to Car and Driver, the turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six will produce a monstrous 641 hp (478 kW). That is enough to outmuscle the likes of the McLaren 600LT (441 kW) and even the Lamborghini Huracán Performante (470 kW). Torque will also increase by 50 Nm to 800 Nm.

It will, of course, be paired with the lightning-quick eight-speed PDK gearbox which should make it brutally fast off the line.

The current 911 Turbo S already offers neck-breaking acceleration but the new car will achieve the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 0.3 seconds quicker. Porsche claim the current car can do it the spring in 3.0 seconds flat but some publications have beaten that claim so could we see the new Turbo S hit 100 km/h in a hypercar matching 2.5 seconds?

