News

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S To Pack A Whopping 641 HP (478 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

If you have been in a Porsche 911 Turbo S (991.2), you will know it is one of the quickest supercars you can buy but next year, things are about to get even more rapid when the 992 Turbo S launches.

According to Car and Driver, the turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six will produce a monstrous 641 hp (478 kW). That is enough to outmuscle the likes of the McLaren 600LT (441 kW) and even the Lamborghini Huracán Performante (470 kW). Torque will also increase by 50 Nm to 800 Nm.

Related Posts

Manual Now Available For Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S

Is This Porsche Panamera ‘Lion’ Hunting A…

It will, of course, be paired with the lightning-quick eight-speed PDK gearbox which should make it brutally fast off the line.

The current 911 Turbo S already offers neck-breaking acceleration but the new car will achieve the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 0.3 seconds quicker. Porsche claim the current car can do it the spring in 3.0 seconds flat but some publications have beaten that claim so could we see the new Turbo S hit 100 km/h in a hypercar matching 2.5 seconds?

For further reading on the exciting new 911, click the source link below to read Car and Driver first impressions.

Source Car and Driver
You might also like
News

Manual Now Available For Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S

News

Is This Porsche Panamera ‘Lion’ Hunting A Nürburgring Record?

News

Limited-Run Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition Revealed

Video

Lamborghini Urus Shows Porsche 911 GT2 RS Who Is Boss On A Wet Nürburgring

News

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S Revealed With Up To 563 HP (420 kW)

News

Electric Porsche Macan ‘Turbo S’ To Pack 700 HP (520 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us