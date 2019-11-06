532 HP (397 kW) Audi R8 V10 RWD Revealed

Audi told the world last year that it would not consider another non-Quattro version of the Audi R8 but here we are with the all-new R8 V10 RWD.

This time around, it’s a permanent member of the R8 lineup and won’t be limited to 999 examples like its predecessor. As you may have noticed, the name has also changed from RWS (Rear Wheel Series) to RWD (Rear Wheel Drive), which actually makes a lot more sense.

It is based on the facelift and is available in both a Coupe and Spyder forms packing 532 hp (397 kW) and 540 Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear axle through a seven-speed S-tronic transmission and a mechanical locking differential. This setup allows the Coupe to spring to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and the Spyder in 3.8 seconds with both topping out at 318 km/h.

So how do you know it is an R8 V10 RWD you are looking at? The top blade is designed in glossy mythos black, while the bottom blade is painted in the colour of the vehicle. The front blade, the side sill inserts and the diffuser are painted in gloss black as standard. The carbon styling package and, for the Spyder, an extended black styling package are available as an alternative. Kemora gray has been added to the colour chart. As an option, the Audi rings and logo are painted in high-gloss black. Inside, the driver and passenger sit in sport seats covered in leather and Alcantara. A shiny badge with the “RWD” logo is fitted across from the front passenger.

Without the Quattro setup, the R8 V10 RWD drops about 65 kg compared to the equivalent R8 V10 Quattro Coupe while the Spyder version loses around 55 kg.

The new Audi R8 V10 RWD will go on sale in Europe early next year. We have reached out to Audi South Africa to confirm if this variant will be made available locally.