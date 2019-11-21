Audi RS Q8 Revealed Packing 592 HP (441 kW)

The big SUV gun from Audi Sport has finally been revealed and it looks mighty menacing, especially in the launch colour.

Much like the recently introduced RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, the RS Q8 uses a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with a mild-hybrid system to develop 592 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. This muscle enables the large SUV to hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.8 seconds, which makes it only two-tenths of a second slower than the mighty Lamborghini Urus. The Urus may get to its top speed a bit faster but they will both top out (electronically governed) at 305 km/h.

The regular Q8 is already one of the most attractive SUV coupes out there and in RS trim it takes it to a new level. Giant air intakes sit up front and the pair of oval exhaust tips instantly tell you that you are looking at the flagship of the range. There is also a sportier roof-mounted spoiler providing more downforce on the rear axle for increased stability at high speeds and the high-gloss black exterior details further separate the RS model from the regular Q8. It rides on 22-inch wheels wrapped in the largest tyres ever fitted as standard on a production Audi, measuring 295/40. However, the rims you’re seeing are even larger, a 23-inch set available in different colours exclusively for the RS Q8.

Inside it is no surprise to see a pair of sport seats covered in black leather and Alcantara adorned by the embossed RS logo. RS-specific displays in the digital instrument cluster come as standard, and even the optional head-up display has some graphics reserved to the RS Q8.

While we wait for South African pricing, would you choose this over the slightly angrier cousin, the Urus?