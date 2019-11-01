No FWD BMW M Cars Says M Boss

BMW is expanding the M lineup at a rapid rate which has resulted in some strange, even questionable, offerings. However, the division has drawn at least one line in the sand as M Boss, Markus Flasch confirmed that there will be no front-wheel-drive-based M cars.

This means there will be no full-fat M versions of the 1 Series and new 2 Series cars, as well as the X1 and X2 crossover SUVs. This, of course, means that there is no M2 Gran Coupe planned as the 2 Series Gran Coupe shares the same front-drive platform as the 1 Series hatchback.

Flasch also commented recently about reserving electrification for its larger M models such as the X5 M and X6 M and perhaps its larger sedans, but the core M2, M3, and M4 models will remain petrol-powered well into the foreseeable future.