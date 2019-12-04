Dahler Take BMW X3 M And X4 M Up To 610 HP (449 kW)

We have already seen Manhart take the BMW X3 M Competition up to 630 horses (470 kW) but now its Dahler’s turn with both the X3 M and X4 M (in regular and Competition variants).

In its standard form, the unit delivers 480 hp (353 kW) and 600 Nm of torque in non-Competition guises while the Competition delivers 510 hp (375 kW) and the same amount of torque at peak.

Dahler can boost both variants of the performance SUV’s to a very respectful 610 hp (449 kW) and 760 Nm. They are also promising a Stage 2 package is in the works which will take things even further.

If you wish, you can also ask Dahler for their performance stainless steel exhaust system to give the vehicle a “sporty-sonorous” note. Dahler says the system has been optimized to work “perfectly” with the factory-installed gasoline particulate filters. The SUVs also ride on a lowered suspension with a choice of 21 and 22-inch wheels available.

If you don’t fit the wheels, you have yourself quite the sleeper here and will hand out many lessons at the traffic lights to unsuspecting performance car owners.