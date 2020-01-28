775 HP (578 kW) Audi RS 6 Avant is Blisteringly Fast

Last week we mentioned that tuner MTM had given the new Audi RS 6 Avant and now a tuner known as HGP has delivered the same sort of power output with a video to show us all how rapid the family-hauler can be.

From what we understand, this has been achieved through software and a better intake system alone.

So, does it make the twin-turbo V8 wagon faster? As you will see in the video below, the simple answer is yes.

The HGP RS 6 makes quick work of the usual sprints and smashes the 100 km/h sprint in 3.1 seconds and goes from 100 km/h to 200 km/h in just 6.8 seconds.