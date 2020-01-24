NewsTuning

MTM Cranks New Audi RS 6 Avant To 787 HP (587 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Audi’s new RS 6 Avant is an absolute rocket in stock form but the enthusiasts at MTM claim to have unleashed significantly more power from just a basic tune.

The tuner posted on Instagram that they have managed to get an extra 196 hp (146 kW) from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to bring output to 787 horsepower (587 kW), plus an extra 230 Nm all from simple software updates. That’s right, the engine and exhaust, everything is otherwise stock. It showed images of the wagon atop a dyno, plus the computer graph ostensibly backing up the test results (see below).

The stock Audi RS 6 Avant is able to hit 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and 200 km/h in 12 seconds so you can bet that this extra grunt will improve those numbers.

