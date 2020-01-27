Bloodhound LSR Will Return To South Africa in 2021 To Attempt Land Speed Record

The whole project was nearly binned after it went into administration but things are looking a lot brighter for the land speed record attempt vehicle, the Bloodhound LSR.

Last year the car reached 628 mph (1,010 km/h) but when they return in the third quarter of 2021, they will be hoping to smash the current land speed record of 763.035 mph (1,227 km/h) set in 1997 by Andy Green.

For the land speed record runs, the Bloodhound LSR will be equipped with a rocket to provide extra thrust. This will be provided by Norwegian rocket specialist Nammo, which has designed a compact, zero-emissions rocket that will be used as a launch motor to put small satellites into space.

This rocket is a monopropellant design which means there is no combustion taking place and ultimately no flame or chemically harmful waste generated by the rocket from each run. Essentially, this means the Bloodhound LSR will be steam-powered.