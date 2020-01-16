Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 Sees Six Cylinders Return

Porsche has answered the customers by bringing six-cylinders back to the 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS (now known as 718 GTS 4.0)

The new two-seaters are powered by the same 394 hp (294 kW) 4-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that is used in the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4. According to Porsche, “when combined with the manual six-speed transmission and sports exhaust system, this results in exceptional power delivery and a particularly rewarding driving experience.”

Both models achieve the sprint to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and will top out at 293 km/h.

As standard you will get Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports suspension, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited-slip rear differential and the Sport Chrono package.

At low loads, the adaptive cylinder control system switches off one of the two cylinder banks to improve efficiency.

The standard sports exhaust will provide a symphony as it effortlessly revs to 7,800 rpm and both models adopt the twin tailpipe sports exhaust system with integrated gasoline particulate filter from the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4.

The pair is fitted with 20-inch light-alloy wheels in Satin-Gloss Black. High-performance tyres surround the enhanced brake system, which features cross-drilled discs and red callipers. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is available as an option.

Inside you will find dark Alcantara® which creates a sporty, elegant ambience. The optional GTS interior package adds another colour: the choice here is between Carmine Red or Chalk. This accentuates the rev counter, seat belts, all decorative seams including the embroidered GTS emblem in the headrests and the Porsche lettering on the floor mats with black borders. The trim elements, as well as the centre console trim, are made of carbon.

Models will be available to order in March this year and we will confirm local pricing for you as soon as its available.