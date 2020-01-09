Prior-Design Lamborghini Urus Looks Downright Furious

German tuner Prior-Design has completed their first Lamborghini Urus offering and as you can see, it is not subtle.

In typical SUV-tuner style, some wider fenders are fitted to give it more menace and presence while the hood gains a rather large power bulge with vents. There is also a new front spoiler, a modified front fascia, different rear diffuser and not one, but two rear wings, one of the hatch itself and one at the edge of the roof.

Wider wheel arches mean wider wheels and the tuner is not messing about here with a massive 24-inch wheelset. They feature Y-shaped spokes and have a gloss-black finish.

It would not be complete without a H&R lowering kit which allows the Super SUV to sit closer to the ground making it as imposing as ever.

No performance modifications have been executed by Prior Design so the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 still produces 641 hp (478 kW) and 850 Nm of torque.