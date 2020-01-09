NewsTuning

Prior-Design Lamborghini Urus Looks Downright Furious

By Zero2Turbo

German tuner Prior-Design has completed their first Lamborghini Urus offering and as you can see, it is not subtle.

In typical SUV-tuner style, some wider fenders are fitted to give it more menace and presence while the hood gains a rather large power bulge with vents. There is also a new front spoiler, a modified front fascia, different rear diffuser and not one, but two rear wings, one of the hatch itself and one at the edge of the roof.

Related Posts

Lamborghini Looking To Stabilize Sales at 8,500 Units For A…

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO Gets Amazon Alexa

Wider wheel arches mean wider wheels and the tuner is not messing about here with a massive 24-inch wheelset. They feature Y-shaped spokes and have a gloss-black finish.

It would not be complete without a H&R lowering kit which allows the Super SUV to sit closer to the ground making it as imposing as ever.

No performance modifications have been executed by Prior Design so the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 still produces 641 hp (478 kW) and 850 Nm of torque.

You might also like
News

Lamborghini Looking To Stabilize Sales at 8,500 Units For A Few Years

News

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO Gets Amazon Alexa

News

Most Expensive Cars Sold on eBay in 2019

News

Lamborghini Reveal Rear-Wheel Drive Huracán EVO

News

Straight-Piped Lamborghini Urus Sounds Furious

News

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Gets Novitec Treatment

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us