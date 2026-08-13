Louis Vuitton And Singer Reimagine Two Air-Cooled Porsche 911s

A dashboard clock carrying the Louis Vuitton name might sound like a small detail on a Singer-restored Porsche 911, but that idea ended up becoming something far more ambitious.

Singer and Louis Vuitton have joined forces on two highly bespoke Porsche 911 commissions unveiled during Monterey Car Week. Rather than simply adding a few badges and special colours, the project sees the French fashion house’s design influence spread throughout the cars, their luggage and even the accessories created to accompany them.

Two Very Different Porsche 911s

Both cars begin with the 964-generation Porsche 911, but the finished products take very different approaches.

The first is a Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer dressed in a striking combination of saffron, cobalt blue and yellow. Carbon-fibre bodywork is joined by a vintage-inspired roof rack designed to carry items such as luggage, skis or a surfboard.

Underneath sits a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre air-cooled flat-six producing 420 hp (313 kW). Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, while carbon-ceramic brakes provide the stopping power.

The second car is a Classic Turbo Cabriolet. Its much more restrained exterior is finished in a limestone-inspired white with gold detailing, while American walnut and other precious-wood elements give it a nautical character reminiscent of classic luxury runabouts.

Mechanically, the Cabriolet uses Singer’s 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six, producing around 510 hp (380 kW). It also features a six-speed manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, carbon-ceramic brakes and selectable driving modes.

For more Singer madness, take a look at the Singer DLS Turbo Sorcerer, which pushes the 964 platform into significantly more extreme territory.

Louis Vuitton Goes Far Beyond The Badges

The collaboration apparently started with Singer approaching Louis Vuitton to create a removable dashboard clock inspired by the Tambour watch.

That single component quickly grew into a much larger design exercise.

Louis Vuitton’s leatherworking techniques can be found throughout the cabins, including its familiar monogram flower pattern, quilted malletage detailing and hand-finished leather edges. Even smaller elements were reconsidered, including a gearshift treatment inspired by the drawstring design of Louis Vuitton’s Noé bag.

The dashboard clock itself can be removed and converted into a desk clock, while a matching 40 mm Tambour Automatic wristwatch has also been created in ceramic and yellow gold.

Bespoke Luggage, Clothing And Sporting Gear

The cars are only part of the package.

Louis Vuitton has produced matching luggage and travel accessories for each commission, alongside specially designed clothing and driving gear. Depending on the car, the collection includes items such as driving gloves, jackets, shoes, sunglasses and helmets.

There are also more unusual additions. Custom skis suit the grand-touring theme of the Classic, while a bespoke surfboard complements the coastal character of the Turbo Cabriolet.

The result feels less like a conventional automotive collaboration and more like two complete luxury collections built around a pair of air-cooled Porsche 911s.

Pricing Remains A Mystery

Neither Singer nor Louis Vuitton has revealed what the two cars cost.

That is hardly surprising considering the level of personalisation involved. Singer commissions already command serious money, with comparable creations reaching into seven-figure dollar territory once specifications become particularly elaborate.

They are rolling showcases of craftsmanship, fashion and automotive design, created for collectors who want something considerably rarer than an already rare Singer.