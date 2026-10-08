Ferrari Daytona SP3 With Factory History Could Fetch Over R200 Million At Auction

Ferrari’s Daytona SP3 was always destined to become a collector’s favourite. With just 599 examples produced, a naturally aspirated V12 and styling inspired by the marque’s legendary endurance racers, it was one of the most desirable Ferraris long before deliveries began.

Now, a particularly interesting example is heading to auction, and its result could give us a much clearer picture of what collectors are prepared to pay for the Italian supercar.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Heads To RM Sotheby’s London Auction

RM Sotheby’s will offer a Ferrari Daytona SP3 at its London auction on 31 October 2026, with an estimated selling price of between $10 million and $13 million.

Finished in Giallo Triplo Strato with a Rosso Ferrari interior, this particular car has an unusual history. It was previously owned by Ferrari itself and used for development and press activities.

The odometer shows approximately 2,900 miles (4,667 km), making it a higher-mileage example than some collectors might expect, but its direct connection to the factory could make it especially appealing.

Naturally Aspirated V12 Power And Limited Production

The Daytona SP3 is the third model in Ferrari’s exclusive Icona series, following the Monza SP1 and SP2.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 producing 829 hp (618 kW) at 9,250 rpm. Combined with its dramatic targa-style bodywork, the SP3 pays tribute to Ferrari’s sports prototype racers of the 1960s.

Production was restricted to just 599 examples, with the entire allocation secured by selected Ferrari clients before the public had an opportunity to see the finished car.

That exclusivity has made the secondary market the only realistic option for collectors looking to add one to their garages.

The $26 Million Daytona SP3 That Made Headlines

The most extraordinary Daytona SP3 auction result came during Monterey Car Week in 2025.

Ferrari created an additional Tailor Made example beyond the original 599-car production run, with the proceeds benefiting charity.

Often referred to as the 599+1 car, it sold through RM Sotheby’s for an astonishing $26 million.

However, that figure needs some context. Charity auctions regularly attract unusually generous bids, particularly when the vehicle involved is a unique Ferrari with a compelling story.

The Monterey result therefore isn’t necessarily representative of what a standard Daytona SP3 would achieve at a conventional auction.

London Sale Could Establish A More Realistic Market Value

Unlike the charity example, the Daytona SP3 heading to London is part of the original limited production run.

Its factory ownership, development history and distinctive specification give it strong provenance, although its mileage could influence how collectors assess its value.

With Ferrari Icona models allocated privately rather than sold through a conventional global ordering process, establishing an exact original retail price is also difficult.

The London auction should provide a useful indication of how the Daytona SP3 is performing in the collector market, particularly when compared with the exceptional Monterey charity result.

The $26 million record for a new Ferrari has since reportedly been eclipsed by another charity sale involving the Ferrari Luce, which achieved approximately $40 million at Monterey in 2026.

For now, all eyes will be on London to see whether this factory-owned Daytona SP3 can reach its ambitious estimate.