1997 Ferrari F50 Could Smash Auction Record At Over R300 Million

A Ferrari F50 with barely more than delivery mileage could soon set a remarkable new auction benchmark. Broad Arrow expects this 1997 example to fetch more than $20 million (R329 million) when it goes under the hammer at Wynn Las Vegas on 31 October 2026.

The reason for that extraordinary estimate? It has covered just 171 km (106 miles) since new. For collectors chasing originality and exceptionally low mileage, few F50s are likely to come close.

A Ferrari F50 With Just 171 km From New

Chassis 107165 is number 334 of the 349 F50s Ferrari produced between 1995 and 1997. Delivered new in the UK through Maranello Sales in Surrey, it comes from the final year of production and has seen almost no road use in nearly three decades.

Its appeal goes beyond the odometer. The car retains its removable hardtop and accompanying flight case, original driving shoes, three-piece Schedoni luggage set, tools and protective covers for the body, seats and steering wheel.

Finished in Rosso Corsa with Nero leather and Rosso seat inserts, it offers the familiar F50 colour combination in exceptionally preserved condition. Broad Arrow describes it as potentially the lowest-mileage example in existence.

Formula 1 Roots And A Gated Manual

The F50’s mechanical recipe remains a major part of its attraction. Behind the cabin sits a naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V12 with roots in Ferrari’s Formula 1 programme, paired with a six-speed gated manual gearbox.

There is no hybrid system, and its relatively small production run makes it considerably rarer than the F40. For buyers drawn to Ferrari’s more analogue machinery, that combination carries considerable weight.

South African enthusiasts will remember the immaculate locally owned Ferrari F50 that was sold to an American collector. Even then, the model was attracting serious attention from international buyers.

Ferrari F50 Auction Records Keep Climbing

The current public auction benchmark stands at $14.575 million (approximately R239.76 million), achieved by a 1996 F50 in August 2026. That Giallo Modena example had covered 7,253 km, substantially more than the car heading to Las Vegas.

Other recent sales underline how quickly values have risen. Mike Tyson’s former F50 fetched approximately $12.1 million (R199.05 million) in August, despite having covered around 9,972 km (6,196 miles). An example previously owned by golfer Ian Poulter, showing just 406 km (252 miles), brought approximately $12.2 million (R200.69 million) in January.

Could This F50 Really Exceed R329 Million?

The jump becomes even more striking when viewed against earlier results. During 2024, many F50 auction sales fell between $4 million (R65.8 million) and $5 million (R82.25 million).

Our coverage of the record-breaking F50 auction sale in August 2024 shows just how different the market looked only two years ago.

A yellow example previously owned by Ralph Lauren subsequently achieved $9.2 million (R151.34 million) in August 2025, helping establish a much higher ceiling.

Now, Broad Arrow is looking beyond twice that figure. The estimate remains an expectation rather than a completed sale, but achieving it would take the F50 into a price bracket occupied by some of the world’s most coveted collector cars.

For driving enthusiasts, 171 km in almost 30 years might feel like a missed opportunity. At auction, that same restraint could prove enormously valuable.