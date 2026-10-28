Barely Driven Ferrari 499P Modificata Could Fetch Over R150 Million

A Ferrari with Le Mans-winning DNA and little more than its factory test mileage is heading to auction. Gooding Christie’s will offer this 2024 Ferrari 499P Modificata at its Geneva sale on 8 November 2026, with an estimate exceeding CHF 7,500,000 (approximately R150,602,250).

For that money, the buyer gets something far more specialised than a road-going hypercar. This is Ferrari’s customer version of the 499P endurance racer, built for private circuit sessions without the restrictions of competition regulations.

Ferrari 499P Modificata Makes Its Auction Debut

According to Gooding Christie’s, this will be the first 499P Modificata offered at public auction. Chassis 21 comes from its original owner, wears its original red livery and has seen no driving beyond Ferrari’s factory shakedown.

That gives collectors an unusual proposition: a barely used example of a machine developed directly from Ferrari’s modern endurance racing programme.

As we covered when the Ferrari 499P Modificata was revealed, its purpose is non-competitive track driving. There are no road trips or race entries on the agenda.

Hybrid V6 Delivers Up To 858 HP (640 kW)

The powertrain combines a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 with a front-mounted electric motor producing 268 hp (200 kW). Nominal combined output is approximately 697 hp (520 kW).

Press the steering wheel’s Push to Pass button and another 161 hp (120 kW) becomes available for up to seven seconds, taking maximum output to 858 hp (640 kW).

Importantly, the Modificata can use its electric front axle at low speeds. The often-quoted 190 km/h (118 mph) figure refers to the racing 499P’s original hybrid deployment threshold, not a top-speed limit for the customer car.

Ferrari also fitted bespoke Pirelli tyres and revised the suspension settings, engine mapping and electronic controls. The single-seat cockpit and driving position retain their close connection to the competition car.

Le Mans Pedigree Without The Racing Restrictions

Unveiled at Mugello during the 2023 Ferrari Finali Mondiali, the Modificata takes the 499P’s underlying hardware and adapts it for customer track use.

Its racing relative won Le Mans outright in 2023, 2024 and 2025, with the third victory delivered by the privately entered AF Corse squad. The car heading to auction has never competed, but its engineering comes from that successful prototype programme.

Ferrari Factory Support Comes With Ownership

Owners gain access to Sport Prototipi Clienti, Ferrari’s dedicated programme providing circuit events, maintenance, logistics and technical support.

The auction listing states that this example is expected to remain at Ferrari’s Maranello facilities through December 2028, unless another arrangement is agreed with the factory. Programme participation and services carry applicable charges.

It follows a philosophy familiar from projects such as the Ferrari 296 GT Modificata: serious competition hardware adapted for owners who want to experience it at organised track events.