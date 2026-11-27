Porsche has unveiled a rather special one-off 911 GT3 celebrating the racing heritage of the legendary 911 GT1 and its historic victory in China 30 years ago.

Revealed in Guangzhou, the Porsche 911 GT3 Tribute to 911 GT1 is the latest creation from the manufacturer’s Sonderwunsch division. The project was spearheaded by Porsche China and took approximately 18 months to complete, with input from Style Porsche and Studio F. A. Porsche.

Celebrating 30 Years of Porsche Motorsport History in China

The inspiration behind the bespoke GT3 dates back to 1996, when Emmanuel Collard and Ralf Kelleners piloted the Porsche 911 GT1 to victory in the BPR 4 Hours of Zhuhai.

The race marked the final round of the 1996 BPR International Endurance GT Series, with the winning Porsche completing 149 laps at China’s first FIA-certified permanent racing circuit.

Bespoke Livery Inspired by the 1996 Porsche 911 GT1

Rather than simply replicating the original race car’s appearance, Porsche created a modern interpretation of its iconic livery. The hand-painted exterior combines Club Blue, Jebsen Blue and Guards Red against a white base, while prominent Mobil 1 branding celebrates the longstanding partnership between the two companies.

The attention to detail is particularly impressive. Porsche has fitted a period-correct 1996 crest to the bonnet, while the rear wing endplates feature an outline of the Zhuhai International Circuit.

The forged magnesium wheels from the Weissach Package have been finished in satin BBS Gold with Brilliantchrome rim borders, further strengthening the visual connection to the original GT1.

Naturally Aspirated Flat-Six Remains Untouched

Mechanically, the one-off retains everything that makes the current 911 GT3 so appealing.

Its naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six produces 503 hp (375 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, with a screaming 9,000 rpm redline. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

That translates into a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 311 km/h (193 mph).

A carbon-fibre rear window cover, derived from the Manthey Kit for the 911 GT3 RS, features a bespoke white finish with a gold and black geometric pattern. Black ‘Born in Flacht’ lettering on the rear apron completes the exterior.

Guards Red Interior With Unique Sonderwunsch Details

Inside, the bucket seats are upholstered in Guards Red leather, contrasted by white seatbelt openings and a matching dashboard trim strip.

In a first for a Porsche Sonderwunsch commission, both the interior door openers and ignition switch have been finished in Guards Red, referencing similar details found inside the original 1996 race car.

Perhaps our favourite touch, however, is the simple ‘Have Fun!’ inscription on the carbon-fibre door sills. A fitting message for anyone fortunate enough to get behind the wheel of this very special GT3.