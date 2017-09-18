Competition Pack For The New BMW M5 Already Confirmed

The new BMW M5 comes standard with a whopping 600 horsepower but the manufacturer has already confirmed that the mighty new M model will receive a Competition Package sometime in 2018 (assuming very late on).

Andy Cook, BMW’s product executive for large cars, said “the Competition Package will bring tweaked dynamics, and likely standard ceramic brakes – which are a $10,000 option on the standard car.”

A Competition Package is expected to deliver additional horsepower through an engine remap which will also sharpen the acceleration and driving characteristics.

Cook went on to say that they expect a long series of special M5 models with the Competition Pack fitted “as standard.”