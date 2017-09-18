Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

Competition Pack For The New BMW M5 Already Confirmed

By Zero2Turbo

The new BMW M5 comes standard with a whopping 600 horsepower but the manufacturer has already confirmed that the mighty new M model will receive a Competition Package sometime in 2018 (assuming very late on).

Andy Cook, BMW’s product executive for large cars, said “the Competition Package will bring tweaked dynamics, and likely standard ceramic brakes – which are a $10,000 option on the standard car.”

A Competition Package is expected to deliver additional horsepower through an engine remap which will also sharpen the acceleration and driving characteristics.

Cook went on to say that they expect a long series of special M5 models with the Competition Pack fitted “as standard.”

Source Motor1
You might also like
Zero2Turbo

Rallye Green BMW M760Li xDrive Looks REALLY Good

News

BMW CSL Models Will Top M Cars Lineup

News

The New Track Beast From BMW – M8 GTE

News

BMW i Vision Dynamics Revealed To Take On Tesla

News

BMW Bringing Black and White Logo For It’s Most Exclusive Models

News

The New Alpina D5 S Is The Fastest Diesel You Can Buy

Comments