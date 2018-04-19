News

BMW M2 CSL Apparently On The Cards For 2021

By Zero2Turbo

Now that the BMW M2 Competition is official, many of us have forgotten about the rumored M2 CSL but a report from Autocar indicates that the top-tier offering is still happening with a market introduction taking place in 2021.

This same report indicates the M2 CSL will use a detuned version of the S55 twin turbo 3.0-litre straight-six from the M3 and M4 which means the M2 would make less than 425 horsepower, which is still plenty of power for the two-door sports car.

With the M2 Competition putting out 405 horses, could the CSL put out more? Well it doesn’t have to get a power increase as the CSL cars are track orientated cars. It will likely come with a host of upgraded suspension and transmission parts, along with aerodynamic goodies that make it perform like a star on the track instead of the street.

The waiting game commences…

