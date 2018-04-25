Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan and Wagon Pack 429 HP (320 kW) From Hybrid Six

Mercedes’ E-Class range has expanded again with two of their newest iterations: the E53 Saloon (or sedan), and the E53 Estate (or wagon).

These two new E53 models replace the outgoing E43 4MATIC models, and provide buyers “an entrance into the world of AMG,” says Mercedes.

Both the E53 sedan and wagon come powered by a biturbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine with an EQ Boost electric auxiliary compressor. The EQ battery on its own produces 21 horsepower (16 kW) and 250 Nm of torque, but when combined with the engine, total output is listed at 435 horsepower (320 kW) and 520 Nm of torque. That number represents a modest upgrade over the most powerful non-AMG E-Class (329 hp), but is still a ways off from 603 hp (449 kW) E63 S models.

Along with more power, the AMG E53 models are both better looking, too. The two new iterations adopt a “power bulge” hood, as seen on previous AMG models, new high-gloss chrome elements, and optional 20-inch AMG lightweight alloy wheels. The interior also includes a few model-specific features, things like unique sport seats with AMG upholstery, red contrast stitching, a standard AMG performance steering wheel, and AMG badges throughout, of course. For a bit extra, buyers can opt for a Widescreen Cockpit, which now includes a larger display with virtual instrument clusters, and a central infotainment display above the center console.

Alongside its new E53 models, Mercedes-Benz will also show a SportStyle Package for the entire E-Class range. The new package includes a few unique design elements, things like a chrome louvre below the front bumper, a badge on the front wing, and a chrome trim element in the rear bumper in high-gloss black. Inside, the SportStyle package tacks on a black fabric headliner, an ash wood black center console, and brushed stainless steel sport pedals.