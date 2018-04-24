Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ South African Pricing

Yesterday we saw the first shots of the ‘baby’ AMG SUV in South Africa and now we have official pricing on their fastest SUV you can buy.

It is called the GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ and GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé and they both pack a 503 horsepower (375 kW) twin-turbo V8 good for 0 to 100 km/h in an astonishing 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

There is a less powerful non-S version which pushes out 469 hp but at this stage this offering is not coming to South Africa.

All three models get AMG-specific front and rear bumpers, a roof spoiler and a performance exhaust with quad pipes. There are some pretty pricey options too when it comes to spec’ing your new German machine but if you want the base price, then take a look below.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé – R1,689,167 (including CO2 tax)

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ – R1,572,602 (including CO2 tax)