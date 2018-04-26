Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Attacks The Nurburgring Looking For Lap Record

Mercedes-AMG’s super SUV known as the GLC 63 S has been spotted ripping around the Nurburgring, with the test car having been caught on camera while being pushed to the absolute limit.

“Today the Nordschleife is being used exclusively by AMG to allow the factory and customer teams to make final preparations for the Nürburgring 24-hour race, barely 2 weeks away.But before the race cars hit the track, I heard whispers that an AMG street car might attempt a Nordschleife lap time…” Dale explains on BridgeToGantry.

Currently the SUV lap record holder is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (7:51.2) albeit with some controversy attached to it so I guess we will have to wait and see if this 503 hp SUV did in fact attempt a lap record and whether or not it has toppled the Italian creation.