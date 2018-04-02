South AfricaNews

New Bentley Continental GTC and Flying Spur Spotted Testing In Cape Town

By Zero2Turbo

We know Bentley will be nearly ready to unveil the Convertible version of their all-new Continental GT and they are now busy with some hot-weather testing right here in South Africa.

The cars were spotted in Cape Town more specifically and the convoy included a regular Continental GT (may be testing a V8 version), Convertible variant and what looks like the upcoming Flying Spur.

Like the coupe, the new Bentley Continental GTC will be based on the same MSB platform that underpins large, rear-drive cars like the latest Porsche Panamera.

Apart from less weight and increased rigidity, it also brings cutting-edge infotainment and driver-assistance tech to the table, plus more luxury than ever.

The new Flying Spur testing here shows off different exhaust pipes to the ones that were spotted cold-weather testing recently which could just mean it is a different variant. At this stage we are expecting the Flying Spur to be offered in a Plug-In Hybrid setup which may or may not use the same powertrain from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, meaning a combined 680 hp output.

Via Marc Rudman Photography
