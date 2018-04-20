NewsVideo

Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS Laps Nürburgring In Blistering Time Of 6:56.4

By Zero2Turbo

Earlier this week the rumors were rife about a sub 7 minute Nurburgring lap from the 991.2 GT3 RS and now we have the official confirmation from the manufacturer and a video to prove it.

The 6:56.4 minute time was set by Porsche works driver Kevin Estre, who shared the wheel with development driver Lars Kern. The new 911 GT3 RS now joins the 918 Spyder and 911 GT2 RS as the third production Porsche with a notarized lap time of under 7 seconds at the Nordschleife.

Related Posts

Driven | Porsche 718 Cayman GTS and 718 Boxster GTS

Porsche 911 Turbo S by Mansory Is A Carbon Fibre Feast

“No other Porsche model gets as close to racing as the new GT3 RS. Many innovative ideas from top-level motorsport were transferred; for example, from the 911 GT3 R. This is what our philosophy for GT models is about: Highest technology must be fascinating but tangible. In this regard there is no harder test for our ideas than the Nordschleife,” stated Porsche’s VP of motorsport and GT cars, Frank Steffen Walliser.

The lap setting car was sporting the latest generation of Michelin Pilot Sport tires, the Cup 2 R – optimized especially for track day use.

You might also like
Driven

Driven | Porsche 718 Cayman GTS and 718 Boxster GTS

Tuning

Porsche 911 Turbo S by Mansory Is A Carbon Fibre Feast

News

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Breaks Lap Record At Sachsenring

News

Porsche Build Full Size 930 Turbo Out Of Lego

News

Porsche 911 Speedster Spied As 991 Swan Song

News

Porsche 919 Hybrid Bids Farewell By Breaking Lap Records

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo