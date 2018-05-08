Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe 63 S Edition 1 Revealed

Mercedes-AMG has a new super sedan called the GT 4-Door Coupe and since it is ready for market launch, the Affalterbach tuner has revealed a special launch edition.

Just like previous AMG models, it is dubbed the Edition 1 and comes with the first few units of the GT 4-Door Coupe’s range-topping 63 S trim and features exclusive interior and exterior treatments.

It will be shown in public for the first time this weekend at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring ahead of it going on sale in Europe within the next two months.

On the exterior you get the GT 4-Door Coupe’s available aerodynamics package as well as a racing stripe on the car’s flanks. There’s also the super sexy Graphite Gray Magno paint work and a set of 21-inch forged alloys with black accents.

Inside you benefit from AMG’s seats lined in Nappa leather. Here, the designers went with a combination of Magma Gray and Black tones accented with yellow contrast stitching. They also added matte carbon fibre dash accents and microfibre with more yellow contrast stitching on the steering wheel.

Power remains unchanged which means the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 packs 630 horses (470 kW) and 850 Nm of torque.