BMW M5 Competition Pricing For South Africa

Early in May this year we saw the more powerful BMW M5 Competition revealed and the first question was when will it arrive in South Africa and how much will it set you back?

BMW South Africa are aiming to have the first units arrive in the third quarter of this year and you will need to fork out an additional R299,500 for the Competition Pack addition. Base price on the M5 sits at R1,762,806 so at a minimum you are in for R2,062,306 without your particular extra’s.

The Competition variants will come standard with the following;

4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 packing 460 kW and 750 Nm of torque

M sport exhaust system

M carbon engine cover

Y-spoke styling 789 M bi-colour 20″ wheels

Active seat ventilation, front

M seat belts

BMW Individual high gloss shadow line with extended contents

M driver’s package (increased top speed)

In this spec BMW are claiming that 0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.3 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds. With the M Drivers Package fitted, it’ll run to an astonishing top speed of 305 km/h.