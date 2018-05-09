BMW M5 Competition Is Official With 625 HP (460 kW)

It was just a matter of time until things got official and although we already know most of the juicy details about the new BMW M5 Competition, this is what you need to know.

A 19 kW hike in engine output over the standard version of the new BMW M5 (to 460 kW)

More direct responses

Bespoke chassis tuning ensure a race-inspired driving experience at all times

Peak torque is 750 Nm

0 to 100 km/h takes 3.3 seconds

0 to 200 km/h takes 10.8 seconds (0.3 seconds quicker than regular M5)

Model-specific engine mounting, which also has a noticeable impact on its performance abilities

Increased camber at the front axle enhances the car’s ability to absorb lateral forces

Exclusive M light-alloy wheels sporting a Y-spoke design in a bi-colour finish

As standard in the Competition you get a model-specific M Sport exhaust system with tailpipe embellishers in black chrome.

Your super sedan will also be gifted with the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim. This means you get high-gloss black for the kidney grille surround, the decorative mesh of the signature BMW M gills in the front side panels, the trim for the rear bumper covering and the exterior mirror caps.

Another special feature are the door openers, which are painted fully in the body colour. The rear spoiler and “M5” boot lid badge – which gains “Competition” lettering – also come in high-gloss black.

Inside the car, an understated stripe design in BMW M GmbH colours for the seat belts, plus floor mats with special piping and “M5” logo, point to the exclusive character of the new BMW M5 Competition. A further identifying feature is the “M Competition” graphic that appears in the instrument cluster to greet the driver when it is starting up.

The new BMW M5 Competition will be available in South Africa in the third quarter of this year.

Pricing will be communicated in due course.