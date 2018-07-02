News

New BMW M3 To Be Lighter And Faster Than Current M3 CS

By Zero2Turbo
Rendering via Autocar

The BMW M3 CS is considered to be the best variant among the many M3/M4 options we have these days but don’t worry if you did not manage to snap one up because the next-gen M3 will apparently be more impressive.

We already know the new M3 will use the CLAR structure for the underpinnings meaning a significant amount of weight will be shed but a new report suggests it will weigh less than the already light M3 CS (1,585 kg).

Related Posts

BMW M Performance Exhausts No Longer Legal In Europe

Singapore Grey BMW M5 Loaded With M Performance Parts Looks…

The current BMW M3 CS packs 454 hp (339 kW) but the new M3’s twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six will deliver around 465 hp (347 kW) making it about 40 horses (30 kW) more potent than the current M3.

BMW is also considering giving its next-generation M3 an active rear-wheel steering system to enhance agility and boost high-speed stability which has already featured on the new 5 and 7 Series.

The new M3 will retain a six-speed manual transmission as standard as BMW customers are still demanding such a gearbox.

Reports assert that the new M3 will arrive in dealerships as a 2020 model, meaning a premiere next year is likely. BMW will launch the technically-identical M4 Coupe at the same time.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

BMW M Performance Exhausts No Longer Legal In Europe

Zero2Turbo

Singapore Grey BMW M5 Loaded With M Performance Parts Looks Slick

News

BMW Files Trademarks For M335, M650 and M750

South Africa

BMW M5 Competition Pricing For South Africa

Zero2Turbo

Some Of The Most Popular BMW Individual Colours For M Cars

News

Next-Gen BMW 2 Series To Be FWD Except For The Coupe and Convertible Axed

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us