VideoNews

BMW M2 Competition Officially Sets 7:50 Nurburgring Lap Time

By Zero2Turbo

Sport Auto recently got their test driver, Christian Gebhardt in the BMW M2 Competition on the famous Nordschleife who managed to set a time of 7:52,36.

The publication did confirm in the YouTube comments section that BMW’s official test driver Jörg Weidinger was able to lap the circuit in 7:50 flat making it as fast as a Lamborghini Murcielago and faster than a Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series.

Related Posts

BMW M2 CS Will Be Limited With Production To Start In March…

No V12 BMW 8 Series Planned But Rear-Wheel Drive Version…

It also makes it two seconds quicker than the BMW M4 and a whopping 8 seconds faster than the standard M2.

This M Bimmer is quite the package so plug in your headphones, push play and watch sport auto’s Christian Gebhardt handle the little 405 horsepower (302 kW) German coupe.

You might also like
News

BMW M2 CS Will Be Limited With Production To Start In March 2020

News

No V12 BMW 8 Series Planned But Rear-Wheel Drive Version Coming Next Year

News

BMW M2 CS or CSL Spotted Testing At The Nürburgring

News

2020 BMW M3 (G80) Rendered – What We Know So Far

News

BMW VIP Looking To Produce A 600 HP (447 KW) Hybrid Supercar With i8 Platform

News

BMW To Axe Out The 3 Series GT

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us