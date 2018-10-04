Dahler Push BMW M2 Competition Up To 503 HP (375 kW)

The BMW M2 Competition is so new, tuners have not really had time to tinker with it but Dahler must have got their hand on one of the first units and created a little monster.

It’s called the BMW M2 Competition2, and for a good reason as the Swiss company has already used the Competition moniker in the first M2 in 2016, when they stuffed an S55 engine into it.

The most potent offering for the Dahler M2 Competition packs a whopping 503 hp (375 kW) and 700 Nm of torque which is substantially higher than he stock car’s 410 hp (302 kW) and 550 Nm.

The tune included an in-house built stainless steel exhaust system with four tailpipes, said to provide the car with a “sporty-sonorous and unmistakable” sound.

Clubsport coilovers were also fitted for improved handling and, on request, the tuner can throw in a spring set that brings the ride closer to the ground.

Visually, Dahler’s M2 Competition2 is distinguished by a front spoiler lip with side flaps, rear spoiler or rear wing and 9×20-inch front and 10.5×20-inch rear wheels.

For those who plan on participating in track days can order a roll bar and racing seats, which are available at an extra cost.