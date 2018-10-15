TuningVideo

Insane 1,200 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Does 9.66s Quarter Mile

By Zero2Turbo

The Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is potent enough for a majority of owners out there but if 707 hp does not quite do it for you, Hennessey Performance offer an upgrade to add a whopping 500 horses to that number.

Hennessey’s HPE1200 upgrade involves an ECU tweak and a monstrous 4.5L supercharger, cutting the quarter-mile time by two whole seconds in the process.

Related Posts

Watch 2,557 HP (1,906 kW) Worth Of Jeep Trackhawk’s…

The Top 5 Fastest SUV’s You Can Currently Buy In South…

Officially, engine power figures are 1,200 hp (895 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 1,464 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm.

Push play and watch how astonishing it is to see a full blown SUV running faster than a McLaren 720S down the drag strip.

You might also like
Tuning

Watch 2,557 HP (1,906 kW) Worth Of Jeep Trackhawk’s Drag Race

South Africa

The Top 5 Fastest SUV’s You Can Currently Buy In South Africa

South Africa

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pricing For South Africa

Tuning

Hennessey’s Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Just Sprinted To 100 KM/H In 2.8…

Tuning

Watch Hennessey HPE850 Drag Race Stock Jeep Trackhawk

News

Hennessey Can Give Your Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 1,012 HP (755 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us