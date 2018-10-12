NewsTuning

Lanzante Are Building 11 Porsche 930s With Real TAG F1 Turbo Engines

By Zero2Turbo

Classic Porsche‘s are the buzz at the moment and recreating them is something the specialists are lapping up.

Lanzante just announced that they will be producing eleven examples of the Porsche 930 Turbo fitted with real TAG F1 V6 engines.

For years, there was this legend talking about McLaren fitting a Porsche 911 with the TAG Turbo F1 engine that later powered its F1 cars between 1984 and 1987. McLaren eventually showcased that car at its factory a few years ago, confirming the legend.

Related Posts

New Porsche 911 Carrera and Carrera S Debut Next Month

The All Electric Audi RS3 Can Beat A Porsche 911 GT2 RS…

Fast forward to today, when Lanzante announced in an Instagram post that they got permission from McLaren Racing to build a further 11 cars, each with a TAG F1 engine that has actually raced in F1.

The interior hosts a pair of bucket seats and if you take a look at the rev-counter that has ‘TAG Turbo’ written on it and features a redline at 9,000rpm.

The TAG twin-turbo TTE P01 1.5-litre V6 was able to push out over 1,000 hp in qualifying spec but we are not sure what the final output will be for Lanzante‘s build.

You might also like
News

New Porsche 911 Carrera and Carrera S Debut Next Month

Video

The All Electric Audi RS3 Can Beat A Porsche 911 GT2 RS – In Reverse

News

Porsche 992 ‘GT3’ Prototype Spotted Testing With Naturally Aspirated…

News

Add 175 HP (130 kW) To Your Porsche With Aftermarket Hybrid Unit

News

Porsche Confirm 991.2 911 Speedster Is Going Into Production With New Red Concept

Video

New Porsche 935 Hits Monza In Wicked Black Spec

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us