TopCar Give Lamborghini Urus Epic Carbon Pack

The Lamborghini Urus looks immensely angry straight from the factory but there is always room for some more anger and TopCar have succeed with a carbon fibre package for the Italian Super SUV.
As you can see, the mods are quite extensive, ranging from more aggressive spoilers to bigger wheels, chunkier side skirts, new rear diffuser, rear spoiler and multiple vent surround inserts. As mentioned, everything is made from carbon fibre.
The custom hood you should notice features a military textured “camouflage” interior trimmed with carbon-Kelvar fibre which TopCar are very proud of calling it the most impressive component.
Pricing at this stage is not yet known but you can bet these lightweight components will not come cheap!
Our pride is the carbon hood for the new Lamborghini Urus • In this case, it is painted in body color, and on the inside is trimmed with carbon-Kevlar fiber with a Military texture (Camouflage) • Our company is the first to use this type of carbon in creating automotive body kits • The hood has a very complex structure – air ducts are placed inside • The price list will be published next week.
