Lamborghini SC18 Is The First One-Off From Squadra Corse Division

Lamborghini surprised us all on Friday with the reveal of the SC18 Alston becoming the first one-off in the history to come from the Sant’ Agata Bolognese motorsport division – Squadra Corse. It was designed in synergy with the customer and Centro Stile Lamborghini and although it is road legal, it was designed primarily for use on the track.
As you can see the car features aerodynamics developed specifically for this model and derived from Squadra Corse’s experience in competition. The racing elements start from the front hood, with air intakes in the style of the Huracán GT3 EVO; the sides and rear feature fenders, fins and airscoops are inspired by the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO.
The aerodynamic system is completed by a large carbon fibre wing with three mechanical adjustments, able to generate the optimal downforce on any circuit. In addition, the twelve air intakes formed on the rear hood increase heat exchange and improve the cooling of the V12 engine.