News

Bloodhound Land Speed Record Project Officially Comes To an End

By Zero2Turbo

We have been following this since the news broke back in 2007 and could not wait to be a part of it considering the 1000 mph record attempt would take place in South Africa but a new report from Autocar states that it has all been axed.

The project entered administration in October citing a shortage of funds. 
At the time, team insiders say the project needed around £5 million to run the car at 500-600 mph under jet power on its already-prepared 18km track in South Africa, around £15m to achieve 800 mph and break the existing record, and around £25m to reach its ultimate goal of lifting the record to 1000 mph.  

Related Posts

Volkswagen I.D. R Could Grab Nurburgring Lap Record From The…

First Lamborghini Aventador SVJ In The States Gets A…

“Despite overwhelming public support, and engagement with a wide range of potential and credible investors, it has not been possible to secure a purchaser for the business and assets,” Andrew Sheridan, from administrators FRP Advisory told the BBC.

“We will now work with the key stakeholders to return the third-party equipment and then sell the remaining assets of the company to maximise the return for creditors.”

Hopefully someone will come along and save this project as a huge amount of time (and obviously money) has gone into it already. It would be sensational to see a rocket powered car hit 1,600 km/h right here in South Africa but for now that is not going to happen.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

Volkswagen I.D. R Could Grab Nurburgring Lap Record From The Porsche 919 Evo

Video

First Lamborghini Aventador SVJ In The States Gets A Straight Pipe

News

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Heading For Production With R16 Million Price Tag

News

New BMW M3 Will Pack More Punch Than Current CS Thanks To Possible Water Injection

ExoticSpotSA

#ExoticSpotSA Week 49 2018

News

Mercedes-AMG A35 Edition 1 Detailed

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us