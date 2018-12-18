Vorsteiner Lamborghini Urus Looks Radical

Vorsteiner has finally given us our first look at their new UX-07 aerodynamic package for the Lamborghini Urus which will be ready for production in 2019 and from the renders it is obvious you can order it in clear carbon fibre.

Not much information has been provided but we can see from the shots that it will come with a new engine cover (likely made from carbon fibre) containing a large air vent in the middle, looking very aggressive.

That compliments the new lower front bumper lip in styling, add a pair of side sills and a massive, rear lower diffuser into the equation and you end up with a very aggressively looking Lamborghini Urus.

There are two different rear wings available; one at the edge of the roof, and a second one on the rear hatch itself. If you look closely, you’ll notice Vorsteiner has put small extensions on the vents below the taillights, and a pair of larger fins on the large intakes in the front bumper, underneath the headlights.

These renders still show a set of factory wheels, but they will likely fit a set of bespoke wheels to wrap up the package.