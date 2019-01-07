New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Revealed

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport has been revealed recently and it has gained 30 kW (40 hp) over the previous model.

The new Clubsport is powered by dry sump 3.8-litre flat-six engine making 313 kW (420 hp) and 425 Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and a race-optimised mechanical rear differential lock.

It weighs in at 1320 kilograms, and is fitted as standard with a welded-in roll cage, and a race-ready bucket seat with a six-point safety harness.

Porsche claims the new Clubsport is the first production race car to feature body parts made from natural-fibre composite materials, which are said to have similar weight and stiffness carbon-fibre properties, but are more sustainable.

Both passenger doors and rear wing are made from an organic fibre mix primarily sourced from agricultural by-products.

There are two versions to choose from: Trackday, which is aimed at “ambitious” amateurs, and Competition for national and international racing series.

The Trackday variant has fixed shocks, ABS, stability and traction control, air-conditioning, a hand-held fire extinguisher, a rescue hatch in the roof, and an 80-litre fuel tank.

The Competition version, on the other hand, has a larger 115-litre tank, an integrated air jack for speedy pit stops, quick-release steering wheel, an automatic fire extinguisher system, shocks that are adjustable in three stages, and infinitely adjustable front-to-rear brake balance.

Both Clubsport variants are available to order right now, but deliveries won’t begin until February.

In Europe pricing, exclusive of tax, for the Trackday model starts from €134,000 ($214,000), while the Competition kicks off from €157,000 ($251,000).