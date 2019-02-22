Manhart Performance Share BMW X4 M Package Already

The BMW X3 M and X4 M have only just been announced yet tuners like Manhart Performance are already sharing plans of creating enhanced versions.

For now, this is probably just a preview as no specs have been revealed or exactly what parts will be made available but you can expect the final product to look a lot like this, as it follows the usual Manhart Performance cues. The front end will get a new spoiler under the bumper along with gold accents around the air intakes, creating a mean look. The traditional double-spoke wheels will also be included in the pack along with other visual details.

At the back you will see a new boot lid spoiler, new diffuser for the rear bumper and trims for the quad exhausts. If the name is any indication, the Manhart MHX4 600 will probably be aiming for 600 PS (592 hp; 441 kW). That’s a rather big number considering the engine under the hood is only a 3-litre straight six.

The BMW X4 M Competition can already sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds so with an extra 88 hp (66 kW) under the bonnet this mid-size SUV could dip into the threes.