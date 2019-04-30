France Only BMW M2 Competition Héritage Edition Revealed

BMW France has decided to launch a legacy edition of its BMW M2 Competition that pays homage to its older sports roots. The special edition reserved for the French market is limited to only 40 copies, all numbered, and has many design elements recalling, at first glance, the BMW 2002 Turbo.

The BMW 2002 Turbo has become a very sought-after collector model which is continuously growing in value.

The BMW M2 Competition Edition Heritage adds even more sporty design elements, most made of carbon. M Performance parts are a plenty with the following components being installed on the hot Bimmer;

Carbon side fins

Carbon grille

Carbon mirror housings

Carbon rear diffuser

Carbon exhaust tips

Carbon front blade

Carbon rear spoiler



Specific to this model you also get some nice customisation to make it stand out a bit more.