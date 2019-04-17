New Porsche 911 Speedster Finally Revealed With Manual Only

Porsche finally revealed the highly-anticipated new 911 Speedster ahead of its world debut at the New York Auto Show.

As you can see, the reborn speedster isn’t based on the latest 911. We knew it wouldn’t be, and that’s okay with us because underneath the smooth shape exists the bones and heart of the 911 GT3. The chassis is derived from the hardcore 911 and features specifically calibrated rear steering with dynamic engine mounts. The 4.0-litre flat-six spins to 9,000 rpm, generating 502 hp (374 kW) with help from enhanced individual throttle bodies for improved throttle response. Perhaps best of all, the only transmission option is an old school three-pedal arrangement and a manually operated lever to navigate the six-speed gearbox.

It also went on a diet but it is a convertible so how did they achieve this? For starters, raising and lowering the fabric soft top is a hands-on, manual affair and only the latches holding it up are electrically operated. The front fenders and boot lid are carbon fibre, as is the rear deck. Both fascia’s are polyurethane, and behind the 20-inch center-lock wheels are ceramic composite brakes, which Porsche says is half the weight of a standard cast iron arrangement. Aside from the hands-on joy of shifting gears, the six-speed manual saves nine pounds (4 kg) over the seven-speed and 40 pounds (18 kg) over the dual clutch box. The air conditioning is even removed, though buyers can add it back if they really want.

The result is a 0 to 60 mph sprint (96 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 192 mph (309 mph).

Sadly the retro side mirrors and bonnet fuel cap from the concept cars have been removed but there is no denying it is highly attractive and will be sold out instantly (if not already).

Porsche plans on producing just 1,948 911 Speedsters, one for each year the company has existed. The price, which includes destination and delivery, will set Porsche-purists back a cool $275,750.