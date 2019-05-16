Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Pricing for South Africa

Porsche revealed the mid-range offering in the new Cayenne Coupe Package called the Cayenne S Coupe but how much is it going to cost here in South Africa?

It features a tuned version of the standard car’s turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine and a wider range of standard equipment, which brings the base price to R1,433,000 which includes the 3year / 100,000km Driveplan. For comparison, the base model costs R1,303,000 and the Cayenne Turbo Coupé will set you back R2 277 000.

The Porsche Cayenne S Coupe’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 has around 100 hp and 100 Nm more than the standard model, producing a total of 440 hp (324 kW) and 550Nm of torque. Power is fed through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels, allowing a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of five seconds and a top speed of 263 km/h (163mph).

Standard equipment for the new S Coupe includes a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, park assist, a reversing camera, adaptive suspension, a panoramic glass roof and Porsche’s Sport Chrono package.

As an optional extra, buyers can also spec a carbon fibre roof and a range of lightweight sports packages, which lower the 100 km/h sprint time to 4.9 seconds.