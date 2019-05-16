NewsSouth Africa

Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche revealed the mid-range offering in the new Cayenne Coupe Package called the Cayenne S Coupe but how much is it going to cost here in South Africa?

It features a tuned version of the standard car’s turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine and a wider range of standard equipment, which brings the base price to R1,433,000 which includes the 3year / 100,000km Driveplan. For comparison, the base model costs R1,303,000 and the Cayenne Turbo Coupé will set you back R2 277 000.

Related Posts

Hole In One Scores Marco Leoni New Porsche 911 Carrera S

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hits 352 KM/H

The Porsche Cayenne S Coupe’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 has around 100 hp and 100 Nm more than the standard model, producing a total of 440 hp (324 kW) and 550Nm of torque. Power is fed through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels, allowing a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of five seconds and a top speed of 263 km/h (163mph).

Standard equipment for the new S Coupe includes a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, park assist, a reversing camera, adaptive suspension, a panoramic glass roof and Porsche’s Sport Chrono package.

As an optional extra, buyers can also spec a carbon fibre roof and a range of lightweight sports packages, which lower the 100 km/h sprint time to 4.9 seconds.

You might also like
News

Hole In One Scores Marco Leoni New Porsche 911 Carrera S

Video

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hits 352 KM/H

News

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Might Be Getting Urus V8 Power

News

Porsche 911 Speedster Pricing for South Africa

News

Porsche 911 Prototype Seen Testing With Large Fixed Wing Could Be New Mid-Range Model

News

Porsche 918 Successor Could Go Retro

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us