News

Seized Hypercars Belonging To Teodorin Obiang Headed For Auction

By Zero2Turbo

According to a recent report on GTSpirit, Bonhams announced a new auction, to take place at the Bonmont Golf & Country Club in Switzerland, which will facilitate the sale of a staggering collection of hypercars amassed by Teodorin Obiang.

The cars were seized by Swiss authorities in 2016 as part of an investigation into the embezzlement of Equatorial Guinea’s state funds.

Related Posts

Driven | Jaguar F-Pace SVR

BMW 5 Series “Power BEV” Trial Vehicle Packs…

The collection includes a white Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, a Koenigsegg One:1, a McLaren P1 and a Bugatti Veyron. A collection of 25 cars will apparently hit the auction block with news sources suggesting that these will include models from “Bentley, Maserati, Mercedes-Maybach, and Porsche”.

The rarest and most valuable of them, the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is one of only nine such roadsters made and has just 202 miles on the clock. It’s estimated to sell for €4.5-5 million. The Koenigsegg is an extreme take on the Agera and dubbed as the world’s first mega-car (thanks to its megawatt of power) has just 370 miles on it, and is projected to sell for €1.6-2 million.

The collection is expected to exceed $13 million with proceeds headed towards social programs back in Equatorial Guinea.

You might also like
Driven

Driven | Jaguar F-Pace SVR

News

BMW 5 Series “Power BEV” Trial Vehicle Packs 10,000 Nm of Torque

News

Abt Increases The Lamborghini Urus’ Power Output to 700 HP (522 kW)

News

This Porsche Speedster Windscreen Cost R1 Million

News

BMW Vision M Next Concept Revealed With 600 HP (441 kW)

News

Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Pricing and Detailed Specs for South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us