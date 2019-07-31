Alpina BMW X7 Will Be The X7 M You Never Asked For

If you want the biggest and most powerful SUV BMW has to offer, you will need to purchase the new X7 M50i xDrive with its 523 hp (390 kW) and 750 Nm of torque.

The twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 will propel the massive machine to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and go all the way to a top speed of 250 km/h.

If rumours are true, then BMW will not be offering a full-blown X7 M but Alpina have the next best thing with their upcoming XB7.

The manufacturer has been testing a range-topping version of the X7 for quite a while now and a prototype has been spotted on the Nürburgring Nordschleife recently. It is loaded with camo but it is not hard to distinguish the typical Alpina design elements.

The engine has not been confirmed yet but the twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 unit looks like a safe bet, especially since it’s also used in the 2020 Alpina B7. In that setup, the V8 delivers 600 hp (447 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. This impressive amount of power and torque should be enough for the X7 as well.