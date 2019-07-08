Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder Pricing for South Africa

Last month we saw Porsche take the covers off the new 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder and now we have local pricing for you all ahead of the international launch tomorrow.

Pricing for the 718 Spyder starts at R1,343,000 while the 718 Cayman GT4 will start at R1,417,000.

What does that get you?

The most important aspect is the glorious naturally-aspirated, 4.0-litre flat-six power plant. The cars were developed by the Porsche Motorsport team and deliver a very useful 414 horsepower (309 kW) and 419 Nm of torque.

The 0 to 100 km/h sprint is dealt with in 4.4 seconds with the Cayman GT4 running out of puff at 304 km/h and the Spyder at 301 clicks. Compared to the previous GT4, the 718 Cayman has 29 more Stuttgart stallions (22 kW) and revs up to a glorious 8000 rpm. Arguably the best part, however, is that both cars are fitted with a gear stick and a third pedal.

Numbers aren’t limited, and production is set to start in the first half of next year.