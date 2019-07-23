Porsche Reveals Power Outputs of Upcoming Taycan’s

For a while now it has been apparent that Porsche is set to produce its first-ever all-electric sports sedan called the Taycan. While the German automaker sent the upcoming EV for a run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month, we haven’t had official specifications of the production model, until now.

UK publication Car Magazine was tagged along for the drive at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Much to the luck of the publication, this is where Porsche broke the news on the production model of its upcoming Tesla rival. According to the publication, the Taycan will be offered in three trim levels with the range-topping model taking up the Turbo nametag.

Kicking off the line up will be the base ‘Taycan Carrera’ sourcing electric power from a choice of 322 hp (240 kW) or 376 hp (280 kW) electric motors with an 80 kWh battery pack. All this electric power will be driving the rear wheels in this model. The mid-range meanwhile will be christened the ‘Taycan Carrera 4S’. In this spec, all four wheels will be driven by either a 429 hp (305 kW) or 483 hp (360 kW) electrified setups as well as a larger 96 kWh battery pack.

As previously mentioned, the Porsche Taycan range will also include a full fat Turbo model. This top-of-the-range model will be powered by a dual electric motor setup which offers a combined power output of 592 hp (441 kW) allowing the ‘Taycan Turbo’ to hit 100 km/h from rest in less than 3.5 seconds, 200 km/h is dealt with in less than 12 seconds. Thanks to a larger battery pack, the Turbo model will reportedly deliver a driving range of up to 320 miles (515 km).

According to Porsche, the Taycan will be able to charge up to 80 percent in just 15 minutes which is twice as fast as Tesla. Porsche will debut the Taycan at this year’s Frankfurt Auto Show in September. Until then, we will be keeping an eye out for more news of the all-electric sedan, maybe even an online reveal.