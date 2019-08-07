Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 S Pricing for South Africa

Mercedes-AMG revealed the CLA 45 S at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year packing 416 hp (310 kW) and 500 Nm of torque.

South Africa will only be getting the CLA 35 and range-topping CLA 45 S variants so how much will you need to part with to park these little Coupé offerings in your garage?

For the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, you will need to drop R850,200 (excluding the R5,566 CO2 tax) and for the rocket CLA 45 S, a minimum of R1,085,400 (excluding the R8,349 C02 tax).

As a reminder, the CLA 35 packs 225 kW and 400 Nm of torque from the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder. This is distributed to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission which is good enough to get to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The CLA 45 S, on the other hand, takes just 4 seconds to hit 100 km/h and will go on to a top speed of 270 km/h if you opt for the AMG Driver’s Package.

On a side note, the A 35 has a base price of R749,000 in South Africa so we can expect the new A 45 S to come in at around R980,000 or so.