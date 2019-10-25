Audi R8 V10 Performance Coupé and Spyder Pricing for South Africa

Audi Sport revealed the facelift R8 called the V10 Performance way back in October last year and South Africa is set to receive the Coupé and Spyder variants in April next year.

The non-Performance V10 produces 562 hp (419 kW) and 550 Nm of torque which gets the Coupé to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and the Spyder in 3.5 seconds. The Audi R8 V10 Performance produces 602 hp (449 kW*) and 580 Nm which is able to get the Coupé to 100 km/h in a blistering 3.1 seconds or 3.2 seconds for the Spyder.

Indicative pricing for the two Performance variants are as follows;

Coupé – R3,223,000

Spyder – R3,471,000

With the Huracán EVO starting from R5,695,000 this seems like quite a bargain.

*The range-topping Performance variant packs 456 kW in other countries so it seems we are getting a slightly detuned variant for our climate.