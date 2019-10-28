News

Lamborghini Urus ST-X Ready To Race Next Year

By Zero2Turbo

Lamborghini surprised us back in 2018 with the reveal of the Urus ST-X Concept but now it’s back with a new photoshoot and some more details on the dedicated single-brand series next year.

We must point out that this is not just a Urus with racing decals as this brute of a car has shed about a quarter of its weight compared to the road car. In other words, it’s estimated to lose about 550 kilograms (1,212 pounds) and bring the curb weight down to 1,650 kg (3,637 lbs).

This weight loss is thanks to significant use of carbon fibre and of course, a stripped-out interior. Other changes will include extra air intakes in the hood and a racing exhaust ending with new hexagonal tips underneath the corners of the rear bumper. The first Super SUV to go racing will produce the same horsepower and torque as the regular version.

Performance details have not been disclosed, but we’re expecting the acceleration figures to be significantly improved given the important weight loss planned for the ST-X.

The first race is scheduled during the 2020 World Finals in Misano Adriatico, when the winners of the four classes of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo will have the opportunity to challenge two- and four-wheel Motorsport celebrities on a special track.

