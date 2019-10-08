Will Lamborghini Build A Racing Aventador SVR

via Lambocars.com

According to Lambocars, there were rumours swirling about a limited production run of a track-only car called the Aventador SVR but this may actually be a racecar ready to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship hypercar class.

Lamborghini CEO, Stefano Domenicali confirmed in an interview at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that Lamborghini is going over the regulations put together by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) that now allows both prototypes and cars derived from regular production models to compete in the WEC, if a minimum of 20 production models are built within two years.

We already know that the Aventador successor has been pushed by a few years so a racing version actually makes perfect sense. ACO noted that the new creations must have a minimum weight of 1,100 kg and a maximum power of 750 hp. Sounds perfect for an Aventador-based machine doesn’t it?

Does the menacing SC18 one-off give us our first preview of what is to come from Lamborghini? Lambocars is suspicious that the specific build was for a wealthy customer and still ending up bringing it to Goodwood where they hypercar class and FIA WEC was discussed by Domenicali.

If Lamborghini is indeed planning on taking part in the new hypercar class, can we expect to see something arrive using SVJ design and SC18 inspiration? Only time will tell.